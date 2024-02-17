Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $311.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $272.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks stock opened at $261.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

