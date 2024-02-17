LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

