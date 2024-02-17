Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.