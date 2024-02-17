Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Critical Survey

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -1.42% 15.34% 6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 7 1 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BranchOut Food and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $23.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands $878.37 million 2.61 -$53.45 million ($0.14) -160.92

BranchOut Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

