Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

