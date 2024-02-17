Critical Survey: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.54 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.32 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.14 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.90

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 132.49%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 94.12%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

