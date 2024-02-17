Needham & Company LLC Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.53 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

