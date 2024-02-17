Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $38.14

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

