Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $69,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 13.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

