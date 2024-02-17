The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 396,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $55.15 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

