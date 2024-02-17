Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

