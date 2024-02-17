VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $460.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

