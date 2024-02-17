Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kaman by 89.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kaman by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

