Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaman
Kaman Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kaman by 89.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kaman by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kaman
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.