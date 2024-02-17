Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

