StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $126.59.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.