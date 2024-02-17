Barclays Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $41.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CART. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

