Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

GAMB stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.