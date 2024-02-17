Wedbush Cuts G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $4.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.74. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

