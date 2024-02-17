Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Financial Contrast

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10% Unico American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everest Group and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $434.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Unico American.

This table compares Everest Group and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.09 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.16 Unico American $34.63 million 0.00 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats Unico American on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

