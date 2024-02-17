Contrasting Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69% Bright Mountain Media -92.46% N/A -38.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroAlgo and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85.02, indicating that its share price is 8,402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.46 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million 0.96 -$8.12 million ($0.21) -0.52

MicroAlgo has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats MicroAlgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors. It also owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers Bright Mountain Network and BrightX, a cloud-based platform that provides additional built-in services, including campaign planning and execution, data integration, optimization, ad placement verification, cross-device targeting, and fraud detection solutions; video content and advertising solutions; and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

