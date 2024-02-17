AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $175.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

