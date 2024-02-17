Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.