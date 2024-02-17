Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.73.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

