Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $62.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.80 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

