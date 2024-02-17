Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

