Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $100.42 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

