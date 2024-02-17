Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

