Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $410.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

PANW stock opened at $366.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.24. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

