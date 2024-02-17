Truist Financial Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

