Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

