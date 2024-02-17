Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.15.

NYSE EPD opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

