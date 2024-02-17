Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 637.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.