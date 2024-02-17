Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 637.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.