Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

MUSA opened at $398.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.39. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

