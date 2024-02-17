SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

SGS Trading Up 0.7 %

SGS Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $9.53 on Monday. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

