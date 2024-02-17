SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
