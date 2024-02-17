Dayforce (DAY) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 433 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dayforce to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Dayforce has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s peers have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 209.32 Dayforce Competitors $1.98 billion $256.37 million 5.33

This table compares Dayforce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dayforce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dayforce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2126 14286 28845 735 2.61

Dayforce currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Dayforce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.55% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -68.59% -125.82% -8.48%

Summary

Dayforce peers beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

