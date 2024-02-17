The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

