XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in XBiotech by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

