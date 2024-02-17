Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $338.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $338.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.46. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

