United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 134.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 82,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

