Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

