RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Contrast

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 7 1 2.53 StoneCo 0 4 6 0 2.60

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $40.28, suggesting a potential upside of 31.45%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than StoneCo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -18.65% N/A -3.02% StoneCo 9.02% 8.85% 2.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RingCentral and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.44 -$879.17 million ($4.22) -7.26 StoneCo $1.86 billion 2.79 -$100.61 million $0.64 25.78

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats RingCentral on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

