Contrasting Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Landstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Landstar $30,000.00 817,767.64 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Landstar.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for LanzaTech Global and Landstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.24%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Landstar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -56.13% -25.77% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Landstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

