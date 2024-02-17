Contrasting Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Savers Value Village and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Lavoro has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Lavoro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Lavoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.20 $84.72 million N/A N/A Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.50 -$50.50 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Lavoro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.