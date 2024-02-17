BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of BL stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,530,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackLine by 855.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $21,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

