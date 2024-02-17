CalciMedica’s (CALC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th.

CALC opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 923,246 shares of company stock worth $3,415,808 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

