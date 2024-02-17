Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $28.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,674,090 over the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

