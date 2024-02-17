ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

