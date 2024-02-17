Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

