IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

