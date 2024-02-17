StockNews.com Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

